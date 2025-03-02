Hogle Zoo’s baby giraffe facing health complications

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 2, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Nguvu, Hogle Zoo’s newest baby giraffe, born Feb. 7, is struggling with some health issues, the Zoo said Friday in a social media post.

“Nguvu has been facing complications with nursing over the last week and has not gained the expected weight for his age, requiring our team’s intervention in providing adequate nutrition,” the post says.

“Hogle Zoo’s animal care and health teams have been working tirelessly in the giraffe barn, providing constant care for Nguvu. Supportive care includes encouraging him to approach keeper staff, attempting to bottle feed, and administering diluted milk supplements and electrolyte liquids.”

The Zoo is collaborating with The Association of Zoos and Aquariums giraffe experts and colleagues, the post says, “exhausting every possible resource to ensure his wellbeing during this rapidly evolving time. We are dedicated to providing around-the-clock care as we navigate this concerning stage.

“We’ll keep you updated as we can and appreciate the community’s love and support.”