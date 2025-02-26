Hogle Zoo’s hooved residents get a little off the bottom

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 25, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Part podiatrist, part manicurist, all animal care expert. Hogle Zoo crews who care for animals need to know it all.

So five Hogle Zoo animal caretakers recently completed the Zoo Hoofstock Trim Program, an intensive course on hoof maintenance and preventative care. With this certification, they can provide routine trims and treatments tailored to each animal.

“Hoof care isn’t one-size-fits-all,” a news release from the Zoo says.

“Diet, activity levels, and even seasonal changes affect how hooves grow and wear down. Swifty the warthog, for example, naturally wears down his hooves in warmer months while running through African Savanna.

“In colder months, when he prefers long naps over long runs, he requires more frequent trims.”

Photo from Hogle Zoo

For some animals, trims are part of their routine health exams – like Mikhail the Mongolian wild horse – who receives regular hoof assessments during his annual dental check-ups, the statement says.

“From zebras to markhor, our trim team maintains 120 hooves across 30 animals at the zoo – helping them stay comfortable and healthy.”

To read more about the zoo’s hoof care program, click here.