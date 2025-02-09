Hogle Zoo’s Neva and Nikita enter breeding season

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 8, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Hogle Zoo polar bears Neva and Nikita have reunited for their fourth breeding season.

“While polar bears are solitary (in their natural habitat and under human care), you may notice Neva and Nikita spending time together in their habitat over the next few months,” a Zoo statement says.

“Breeding season, which can last anywhere from a week to a few months, is entirely up to the bears and is always guided by their needs and choices. Each year, this phase of their reproductive cycle becomes more familiar and comfortable for them.”

Breeding behaviors the animal care team is watching for include:

Chasing or following each other

Resting near each other

Vocalizations, like chuffing

Sharing toys

Open mouth greetings

Minor wounds from interactions

“Be sure to visit Rocky Shores, where you might catch a glimpse of Neva and Nikita together,” the Zoo statement says.