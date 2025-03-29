Hogle Zoo’s tigers share pen for springtime bonding

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 29, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The first step in getting two Amur tigers to bond and maybe make baby tigers is getting them to coexist without killing each other.

And Hogle Zoo’s Nikolai, “Nik” (age 14) and Sasha (5) have now made it that far.

“Well, this is a first,” said a social media post issued by Hogle Zoo this week, shared with a photo of Nik and Sasha reclining near each other.

“Through years of careful planning, dedication, and collaboration, our teams began introducing resident Amur tigers Sasha and Nikolai for the first time for breeding season earlier this year.”

The pair came to Utah’s Hogle Zoo on a breeding recommendation from The Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan (SSP), which helps maintain a healthy, genetically diverse population of endangered Amur tigers.

Since neither had met another tiger before and they are solitary by nature, this process required extra care to ensure their comfort and safety.

“Introductions began with ‘howdys’ – meeting through mesh barriers – before sharing space in their outdoor habitat. Introducing any pair of animals requires thoughtful planning and preparation, but this is especially true for apex predators like Amur tigers.

“Tigers often have spats during introductions as they learn to share space, using behaviors like swatting or roaring to set boundaries – all of which our animal care team closely monitors. While aggression can lead to injuries or even fatalities, our teams are fully prepared with tools like CO2 canisters, air horns, and other deterrents to ensure safety.”

Amur tigers are the largest cats in the world, the Oregon Zoo website says.

“A male Amur tiger can weigh up to 450 pounds and grow to be 10 feet long from head to tail. Males are larger than females, and weigh 240 to 290 pounds.”

So far, Sasha and Nik have shown encouraging signs, including vocalizing to one another, resting near each other, and demonstrating positive behaviors that indicates comfort in shared space, the Hogle Zoo release says.

“Taking this first step is a significant milestone for both the tigers and our team — one that required months of planning, hard work, and dedication.”

But there’s probably no need to start knitting double pairs of of pink or blue booties at this point. Still, not maiming or killing each other is a key part of the apex predator reproductive process.

Here’s hoping the blade-clawed novices continue to play nice.