Hogle Zoo’s western lowland gorilla, Jo Ray K, dead at 44

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Jo Ray K, a western lowland gorilla at Hogle Zoo, is dead at age 44.

Jo Ray K was considered elderly, as the median life expectancy in the wild for her species is 35.

The gorilla had suffered significant health declines, including chronic conditions such as dental disease, decreased mobility, weakness and mental confusion, the Zoo statement says. The decision was made to humanely euthanize her, which happened Monday, the statement says.

Jo Ray K was born on Nov. 2, 1977, at Lincoln Park Zoo. She came to Utah’s Hogle Zoo in 2011 from the Denver Zoo.

Jo Ray K leaves behind a lasting legacy as the matriarch of the troop, mother of Jabali (18-year-old female), and grandmother to Georgia (19-month-old female), the Zoo statement says.

“Jo Ray K contributed notably to the gorilla population within the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). Before she came to Utah’s Hogle Zoo, she produced six other offspring who have gone on to represent her.”

Jo Ray K’s care team will remember her spunky and sassy personality, the statement says.

“She not only captured the hearts of her troop and keepers, but also the hearts of many guests that visited her frequently.”

Erin Jones, Hogle Zoo director of animal care, said the gorilla will live on in memory.

“Jo Ray K was truly an ambassador for her species in the wild. She will always be recognized, honored and remembered as Queen Jo.”

Like many geriatric animals, Jo Ray K was under specialized care for a variety of health conditions. Modifications were made within the great ape habitat to help her navigate and increase her comfort, the Zoo statement says. She participated in her daily health care by taking medicines to support her health and one medicine to slow signs of dementia.

“Jo Ray K kept us on our toes as we strived to provide her excellent care,” Dr. Erika Crook said. “The staff assisted her through the steady decline until it was time to peacefully say goodbye.”

A full necropsy will be performed and Ray Jo K’s brain will be studied by AZA’s Great Ape Neuroscience Project with the goal of learning more about brain-related disorders in great apes.