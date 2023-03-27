Hold my beer: Semi crashes in Morgan County without spilling any suds

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, March 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — No one was injured and no suds were spilled when a semitrailer hauling 72,000 pounds of beer crashed Sunday in Morgan County.

The crash was reported about 1:30 p.m. on westbound Interstate 80 near Peterson in northwest Morgan County. Officials say the driver lost control of the semi, veered off the road and crashed into a creek about 500 feet from the freeway.

While the beer being transported in the truck was undisturbed, some fuel leaked from the refrigerator tank into the creek, according to the Mountain Green Fire Protection District.

“Firefighters placed HazMat ‘booms’ across the waterway to help absorb the leaking fuel,” fire officials said on social media.

Fire crews say they’ve responded to several crashes on I-80 near the Geneva Rock asphalt plant, including one about two weeks ago.

“There were still booms and pads in place from the last semi wreck and leak here, which also helped contain environmental damage,” the post states.

There were no injuries in the crash, “thankfully, including the 72,000 pounds of beer he was carrying,” according to the Facebook post.