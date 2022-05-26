Holladay fire sears mobile home park

HOLLADAY, Utah, May 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple fire crews were able to knock down an afternoon blaze in Holladay without any apparent injuries, although several mobile homes were a total loss.

The fire broke out Tuesday at the Country Club Mobile Home Park, 4996 S. Camino Real Drive, just after 4 p.m., said Ryan Love, Unified Fire Authority public information officer.

Nine fire vehicles responded, including the Murray Fire Department, Love said, deploying 25-plus firefighters.

Several ambulances were dispatched, but apparently were not needed as there were no serious injuries reported, he said.

At least two mobile homes were a total loss, and possibly more, and cause of the blaze is under investigation, Love said.