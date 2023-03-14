Holladay woman charged with operating drug lab in residence

HOLLADAY, Utah, March 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Holladay woman was charged Monday with operating a clandestine lab, as well as other drug-related charges.

Lisa Lyn Bangerter, 59, faces charges of:

Operation of a clandestine laboratory, a first-degree felony

Clandestine laboratory precursors and equipment, a second-degree felony

Two counts of possession with intent to distribute C/substance, as a second-degree felony

Possession with intent to distribute C/substance, as a third-degree felony

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

The charges are related to a search warrant served Feb. 2 of this year on a residence in the 4000 south block of Brooks Way.

“I found evidence of a clandestine laboratory, clandestine laboratory precursors, possession of controlled substances with the intent to distribute, possession of controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. This evidence has been photographed and seized and is currently being sorted, reviewed, and submitted into the evidence warehouse,” says the court document, filed by an officer of the Unified Police Department.

“In the basement of the residence, which has been identified as the rental space which the AP (arrested party) occupies, a clandestine laboratory was located. A red microwave was located on a bedside table with residue inside of it. This residue was field tested and tested positive for cocaine.”

A bag and jars of cocaine products also were found, as were ingredients typically used to mix with cocaine to manufacture and create crack base cocaine, the statement says.

“The AP was advised of her Miranda Rights and interviewed. She admitted to using the microwave and various ingredients to manufacture and produce crack cocaine. She explained the entire process of how she makes the crack cocaine to its final form.”

Post Miranda, “the AP admitted to me she distributes crack cocaine.”

The officer wrote that during the investigation, “I have identified numerous visitors to this home who are on county probation, Department of Corrections parole, or Federal probation. I have also identified numerous others with extensive history’s varying from drug possession to manslaughter as well as documented gang members.

“The residence the AP stays in is near a recreation center, public park, and charter school. The neighborhood is small and private and I am aware of many young children who live nearby. I am concerned for the safety of all in the immediate community surrounding the AP should she be able to return home and continue her drug distribution and use.”

A judge ordered Bangerter’s bail be set at $10,000.