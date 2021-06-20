Home saved from van fire in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, June 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake Fire Department crews jumped into action late Saturday to save a home after a nearby van went up in flames.

Crews were called to the lot at 155 West 3300 South just after midnight, where the van had just been purchased and the new owners were attempting to drive it away.

According to Battalion Chief Shane Conrad, they tried to get it started by pouring gasoline in the carburetor and jumping the battery when it caught fire.

“The actually tried to put it out with an extinguisher and it just got away from them,” said Conrad.

By the time crews got to the scene the van was fully engulfed in flames.

The heat was enough to melt the vinyl siding of the home sitting just feet away, but crews were able to knock down the fire quickly enough that the house sustained no other damage.

The van appeared to be a total loss.