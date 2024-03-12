Homeless man jailed after alleged assault of juvenile runaways

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, March 12, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A 35-year-old homeless was arrested Monday evening by Unified Police after allegedly providing meth to two juvenile females and raping one of them.

Marcus Ed Oppenhein was booked into the Salt Lake County jail system for investigation of rape, a first-degree felony; and six counts of endangerment of a child or vulnerable adult, a third-degree felony.

“During a runaway investigation involving two juveniles, it was discovered that the defendant had provided methamphetamine to the two juveniles while they were residing in a box next to the TRAX line” and allegedly raped one of the girls, according to arrest documents filed by a UPD officer.

“During the interview of the defendant, he admitted to knowing the age of both girls early on into their interactions and admitted that he allowed them to smoke his methamphetamine from his pipe together. The defendant was found alongside one of the missing juveniles in a large cardboard box, due to the other runaway disclosing the whereabouts to law enforcement.”

The reporting officer suggested Oppenhein be held without bail because “He has self-admitted that he does not work, steals for his narcotic habit, and does not have a residence but ‘floats around.'”

Oppenhein was ordered held without bail.