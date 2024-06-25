Homeowner, dogs evacuated from burning Ogden residence

OGDEN, Utah, June 25, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters rescued a man and his two dogs from a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Ogden.

At 12:25 p.m., crews from Ogden City Fire and Riverdale Fire were dispatched to a residence on the 500 block of 29th Street.

“Fire units arrived on the scene to a single-story home with heavy smoke coming out of the windows,” an Ogden City Fire news release says.

“The homeowner and two dogs were evacuated, with one of the dogs needing some medical attention from on-scene crews.

“The fire was quickly contained to the structure of origin. The home has fire and smoke damage with an estimated $50,000 in damage.”

Photo by Ogden City Fire Department

The Red Cross arrived to assist the occupants and his dogs, the statement says.

Resources arriving at the scene included 22 firefighters, two ladder trucks, four engines, an ambulance, a paramedic truck and a battalion chief. The Fire Marshal’s office responded to investigate the fire’s cause and origin.