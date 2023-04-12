Homicide detectives investigate suspicious death in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 12, 2023 — Homicide detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department are investigating a suspicious death after a man’s body was found Tuesday night on the city’s near west side.

“This investigation started at 9:39 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, when SLC911 received information about the discovery of a body near 900 South 400 West,” a police press release said.

“Responding officers and Salt Lake City Fire Department paramedics located the man and confirmed he was deceased.”

SLCPD’s on-duty watch commander requested homicide detectives respond to the scene. Crime lab technicians and investigators from the medical examiner’s office were also called to the site.

“The SLCPD Homicide Squad will work with the medical examiner’s office to confirm the man’s name, age, cause of death and to notify next-of-kin,” the police statement said.

“Based on the preliminary information, there is no imminent danger to the public.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 23-73647.