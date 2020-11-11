Homicide in Huntsville under investigation

HUNTSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a fatal shooting Tuesday night in Huntsville.

Deputies were dispatched at about 9:04 p.m. to a home on Meadowlark Lane, where it was reported that a woman had been shot.

Within an hour, authorities put out a call to Box Elder, Weber, Davis and Summit counties to “attempt to locate” a male suspect.

While deputies surrounded the property, a warrant to search the home was obtained and executed, and investigators began referring to the shooting as a homicide.

More units were dispatched and multiple officers were still on scene in the early hours of Wednesday morning as the search for the suspect continued.

Authorities have yet to confirm the incident.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.