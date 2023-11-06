Hootie & the Blowfish tour to make 2024 stop in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Pop rock band Hootie & the Blowfish has announced a 2024 tour with a stop at USANA Amphitheatre.

The 43-stop North American tour, Summer Camp with Trucks, will play the West Valley City venue on July 11. Special guests will be Collective Soul and Edwin McCain.

Group members Mark Bryan, Dean Felber, Darius Rucker and Jim “Soni” Sonefeld, who formed the band during their time as students together at the University of South Carolina, are doing the band’s first full tour since 2019, says a statement from Live Nation.

The career of the Grammy winning band has featured more than 25 million albums sold, including its double Diamond-certified debut album Cracked Rear View – which remains among the top 10 best-selling albums in all of music history – plus 17 Billboard-charting songs to date.

“Basically overnight, our lives changed when Cracked Rear View did what it did — and yet as we quickly moved from vans and college bars to tour busses and arenas, not much else changed with how we approached making music and sharing it with our fans,” said Bryan, in the prepared statement.

“Edwin McCain told someone at the time that touring with us felt like summer camp with trucks… and that’s exactly how we want next year to feel, too.”

Hootie the Blowfish poster via Live Nation

General ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. local time this Friday, Nov. 10.noon local time through Hootie.com.

Presale tickets will be available to Hootie & the Blowfish e-newsletter subscribers starting at noon local time Tuesday, Nov. 6. Citi Card holders can purchase tickets starting at 10 a.m. local time Tuesday through Citi’s Entertainment program. For details, visit citientertainment.com.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages. For information, visit vipnation.com.

For more information on the band, visit www.Hootie.com and follow on Facebook @hootieandtheblowfish, Instagram @hootieoffcial and Twitter/X @hootietweets.