Horrific crash on State St. in Sandy involves 9 vehicles, 1 fatality

SANDY, Utah, May 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The “100 deadliest days” on Utah roads have already begun with a fatal collision involving nine vehicles in Sandy on Friday morning.

Sandy Police Lt. Dean Carriger told reporters at the scene, at 10590 S. State St., that a call reporting the multi-car accident was received at about 8:30 a.m.

The tragic incident began with two vehicles, a white Toyota 4Runner northbound on State Street and a gray Ford F150 traveling west on 106th South, he said.

“Post-collision, those vehicles redirected into the southbound lanes of State Street, striking four other vehicles that were stopped at the red light,” Carriger said. “Debris from that secondary collision also impacted three additional cars, so nine cars total were involved.”

Most of the vehicles had only one occupant, while there were multiple people in a couple of the vehicles.

One person involved in the initial crash died, and “two additional people with significant injuries were transported to area hospitals. In addition, there were several minor injuries to the other occupants in the secondary collision,” he said.

“Information we do have, speed is suspected to be a factor,” Carriger stated, adding, “Right now, it is suspected the SUV northbound was exceeding the speed limit. The SUV had passed through a red light, striking the other vehicle.”

He said investigators have not determined whether impairment was a factor, but will be looking into that possibility as the investigation continues. Officials are currently interviewing the drivers involved in the crash, checking for cameras, and speaking with witnesses. Carriger said they are conducting “a very in-depth investigation.”

“Right now, this is quite a dynamic and expansive scene. Traffic investigators are working to put everything together,” he said. “Due to the extensive debris field, as well as the fatality, the crash reconstruction team is on scene, and the area will be closed to northbound and southbound traffic probably for three hours.”

Referring to the weekend being the start of the “100 deadliest days,” Carriger said:

“Theses are very tragic situations. We implore that people will slow down, take your time getting to your destination…We’ve seen a real uptick in speed around the state, and it really aggravates the severity of collisions…Please just slow down, keep your eyes on the road, and let’s just have a safe Memorial Day weekend.”

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is released.