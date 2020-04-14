Horse struck, killed on U.S. Highway 91 in Smithfield, driver uninjured

SMITHFIELD, Utah, April 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — One horse is dead and a second was recovered unhurt after the two animals got loose on U.S. Highway 91 in Smithfield, and one was struck by a car. The car’s driver was uninjured.

The accident happened at about 7:30 a.m. Monday near US-91 milepost 36, information from the Utah Highway Patrol says.

“A young man was driving south, en route to his first day at a new job, when he struck one of the horses, broadside,” the statement says. “The young man was fortunately not injured.”

The horse did suffer serious injuries, and “was eventually put down by the owner’s brother and removed from the roadway with the help of a farmer and his tractor,” the statement says.

“The other horse continued running around in traffic before being successfully corralled by some citizens.”

