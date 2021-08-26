West Jordan horse unstuck from mud by first responders

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — First responders from multiple agencies worked together to rescue a four-legged resident of West Jordan over the weekend.

“In case you missed it — teamwork between the West Jordan Fire Department, West Jordan Animal Shelter, and Unified Fire Authority helped save a horse stuck in the mud over the weekend,” says a statement from West Jordan City.

“Abby, the horse, fell into a water drainage ditch and couldn’t get out during the heavy storm. WJ Animal control Officers called WJFD to help them.”

The multi-agency rescuers managed to pull the horse free.

“Today Abby is unstuck and happy,” the city’s statement says. “Give our rescuers a round of applause!”