House badly damaged, pet killed in early morning fire in Holladay

HOLLADAY, Utah, Dec. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified firefighters responded to a house fire on Holladay’s Wander Lane Saturday morning.

The fire was reported at about 2:45 a.m., Unified Fire spokesman Kelly Bird told Gephardt Daily.

“The caller said there were flames coming out the windows, and our crews, when they arrived, saw the smoke was pretty heavy on the main floor,” Bird said.

“They didn’t know if anyone was home or not. So they made a quick search and while they were putting out the fire.”

It turned out no one was home, but a pet dog later was found deceased, Bird said.

“The fire was limited to pretty much the entire first floor. It was a pretty significant loss, but no people were injured, and the fire is out.”

A Unified Fire Authority post issued later said significant water damage was done to the basement.

Bird said firefighters kept the blaze from spreading to a neighbor’s home, which was a concern.