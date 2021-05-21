House fire in St. George threatening multiple residences due to high winds

ST. GEORGE, Utah, May 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A house fire in St. George is reportedly threatening multiple other residences due to high winds in the area.

The fire in the area of 300 Diagonal St. broke out just before 3 p.m., according to initial reports.

One residence is reportedly on fire, with at least two others being threatened.

Traffic in the area is also being delayed because of heavy smoke causing low visibility.

It is not clear at this early stage if anyone has been injured.

St. George Fire Department, St. George Police Department and Gold Cross Ambulance are all at the scene.

An evacuation center is being set up at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints location at 500 N. Bluff St.

Gephardt Daily has a crew on the way to the location and will have more on this developing story as information is made available.