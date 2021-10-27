House Majority Leader Rep. Francis Gibson resigning after 13 years in Utah Legislature

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — House Majority Leader Rep. Francis Gibson (R-Mapleton) announced Tuesday that he is resigning after 13 years in the Utah Legislature.

His resignation will be effective Nov. 8.

Gibson said in a statement: “Serving in the house has been the honor of a lifetime and I could not be more proud of the work my colleagues and I have accomplished. I am forever grateful to the people of House District 65 for allowing me to serve and represent them. While I have really loved my time in the legislature, it has come with significant sacrifice. I have missed important family events and key moments in my children’s lives.

“I have given my best to so many people and to so many great causes but many times I have not given my best with those who matter most, my family. ‘Representative’ will always be one of my favorite roles, but at this time, I need to focus more on my role as a husband and father. I look forward to this next phase of life as I direct my full attention to my career and spend much-needed time with my wife and children.”

Gibson has represented District 65 in the Utah House of Representatives since 2009. In 2018, he became Majority Leader. He has chaired the Education Standing Committee and served on the Education Appropriations Committee. He has been a member of the Health Care Task Force, House Special Investigative Committee and the Legislative Redistricting Committee.

Gibson serves on the board of Children’s Justice Center of Utah County, as well as the executive board for Boy Scouts of America National Parks Council.

Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deirdre Henderson issued the following statement regarding Gibson’s resignation: “For the past 17 years, Rep. Gibson has brought leadership and focus to our state. We’re grateful for the countless hours of service he’s given and the thoughtful approach he’s brought to solving some of the toughest problems facing Utah. We will miss him, but sincerely wish him all the best.”

House Speaker Brad Wilson also released a statement: “Rep. Gibson has not only been my right-hand man and a trusted colleague, but he has also become one of my closest friends. He has worked tirelessly to find practical and workable solutions to some of Utah’s most difficult challenges and Utah is better off because of his service. While deeply saddened to see him leave, he is doing so to focus on his family and there is nothing more important than that. I wish him the best and know he will always find ways to serve his community in any role he takes on.”