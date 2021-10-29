Remembrance event to be held at Utah State Capitol for Día de los Muertos

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs and the Utah Department of Health will host a remembrance event in honor of Día de los Muertos at the Utah State Capitol Monday.

This display is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Hall of Governors, said a news release from UDoH.

“This will be in honor of the Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), which is a holiday celebration of life in memory of passed loved ones held in many Latin American countries around the world and in Utah on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2,” the news release said.

The event will recognize the more than 3,000 Utahns who have died due to COVID-19, the news release said.

“A large portion of those deaths have come from the Hispanic/Latino, American Indian, Pacific Islander, Asian, and Black/African American communities, with racial and ethnic minorities as a whole representing about 23 percent of the total deaths in the state,” the news release said.

“The event will feature a Day of the Dead memorial display created by Rocio Mejia, which recognizes the collective loss Utahns have felt. But the display also celebrates life and it is an opportunity for everyone to come together, reflect and remember as a statewide community.”

The event will also be hosted on the first day of Native American Heritage Month, “a time to celebrate the culture, accomplishments, and contributions of Indigenous people,” the news release said.