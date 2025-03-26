Human remains believed found in West Valley City pond

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, March 26, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators are on the scene of a grim find made Tuesday night in a West Valley City pond.

According to a statement posted on social media by the West Valley City Police Department, “Just after 7 o’clock tonight, a person fishing in a pond in the area of 4220 W. Lake Park Blvd. spotted what appeared to be human bones near the edge of a pond.

“Officers responded and confirmed that the bones appear to be human remains,” according to the WVCPD post.

“The Medical Examiner’s office is working to retrieve the remains and will attempt to determine the identity of the person.

‘At this time we have no information about a cause nor manner of death, nor do we have any information to identify the person.”

This developing story will be updated as more information is made available.