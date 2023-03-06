Human remains found in Washington County believed those of Nephi woman missing since 2021

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, March 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Washington County Sheriff‘s Office has released the suspected identity of the person whose remains were discovered Saturday by a hiker in the area of Sheep Bridge Road.

“Based off of the personal belonging’s left at the scene, investigators believe

that the remains belong to 46-year-old female Miriam Salgado, who was reported missing in 2021,” the WCSO statement says.

“Miriam’s family have been notified and we have offered our condolences.”

In September of 2021, a deputy had located the Nephi woman’s vehicle, which was left abandoned off of Sheep’s Bridge Road near State Route, in an unincorporated area of the county, east of Hurricane.

“The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team searched the surrounding area, but were unable to locate Miriam or any signs that she was in the area at that time,” the Sheriff’s statement says.

“As is standard procedure, the remains have been sent to the Utah Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy. The initial investigation did not reveal any suspicious circumstances,

however, this case is still active and ongoing.”

Gephardt Daily will have updates as the case develops.