Human remains identified as those of missing Elko woman

ELKO, Nevada, Sept. 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Human remains found in the Adobe Mountain Range area of Elko County have been identified as a woman missing for a year.

A news release from Elko County Sheriff’s Office said on Sept. 17, an individual located possible human remains in that area.

“The remains were sent to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and have been confirmed as those of missing Elko woman Elizabeth (Beth) Agee-Morrison,” according to the sheriff’s office. “Beth was reported missing by family in September of 2019.”

Next of kin notifications have been made, the news release said.

“The Elko County Sheriff’s Office has been actively investigating the disappearances of Beth Agee-Morrison and Doug Hegge, who were reported missing at approximately the same time and were reported to have been together.”

Hegge has not yet been found.

A tip line has been established for information on both Agee-Morrison and Hegge; the number of that line 775-748-1684.