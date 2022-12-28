Humane Society: Increased rabbit hoarding leads to more available for adoption

MURRAY, Utah, Dec. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Humane Society of Utah reports that as a result of increased rabbit hoarding, it has more more rabbits in need of adoption.

“HSU has taken in 783 since 2020,” says a news release from the Humane Society of Utah. “The average family surrenders four rabbits at a time, but some are surrendering up to 20 animals.

“Animal hoarding is a complex issue that encompasses mental health, animal welfare, and public safety. Most people do not intend to hoard or neglect animals, but with rabbits, intentional and unintentional breeding quickly leads to hoarding conditions.”

Cats and dogs are the most common victims of animal hoarding cases, the release says.

“Yet, HSU has seen a significant increase in rabbit hoarding in 2022. Hoarding typically begins with just a few unsterilized animals. However, breeding can become unmanageable when kept in close quarters, not accurately sexed, and separated.

“For example, rabbits can start reproducing as young as 4-5 months of age, gestate for 31 days, and have anywhere from 1-12 offspring.”

When dealing with these numbers, animal hoarders cannot provide minimal standards of care, including nutrition, sanitation, shelter, and veterinary care, the release says. Hoarding can result in over-breeding of animals, animal starvation, illness, and even death.

Some of the families HSU has worked with stated they wanted their children to experience the joys of raising baby animals, and then the breeding got out of hand. HSU encourages families to consider fostering instead.

“We often have mothers and babies in all species looking for a loving home to raise their young,” Jolie Gordon, HSU Foster/Volunteer Manager says in the prepared statement.

“Fostering is incredibly rewarding as well as lifesaving for these companion animals.”

The Humane Society of Utah discourages the public from purchasing unaltered rabbits from pet stores or fairs.

“Rabbits in pet stores are often separated too young from their mother, which puts them at a greater risk for health issues,” said Juli Ulvestad, HSU Pet Resource Center Director.

“In addition, they are frequently not sexed accurately and do not come spayed, neutered, microchipped, or vaccinated like the adoptable rabbits at HSU. We have even had members of the public unknowingly purchase single pregnant rabbits from pet stores.”

Anyone interested in adopting a rabbit or other available pets is encouraged to visit www.utahhumane.org/adopt. for information or to view animals.