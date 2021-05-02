Humane Society, Mountain America find homes for 85 pets during free adoption event

MURRAY, Utah, May 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Mountain America pet adoption event last week, held in conjunction with the Humane Society of Utah, helped place 85 pets.

Specifically, it helped place 31 dogs, 12 puppies, 21 cats, 11 kittens, seven rabbits, two mice, and one hedgehog.

Adoption fees were waived at the April 26-30 event, which came close to emptying the shelter in Murray.

Clearing the shelter allows the Humane Society of Utah to save hundreds more homeless pets by accepting additional owner-surrendered animals and animals from overcrowded shelters, a statement issued by the sponsors says.

“Mountain America is pleased to have helped so many pets find new homes,” says Sharon Cook, chief marketing and public relations officer at Mountain America Credit Union.

“We appreciate the overwhelming support from the community and look forward to continuing to save lives through our Pet of the Week program and our next adoption event this fall.”

Shannon Egan, corporate giving manager at the Humane Society of Utah, said the event helped the Humane Society in its mission.

“Our goal was to find homes for as many animals at our facility as possible, and thanks to Mountain America, we’ve been able to make this happen,” she said. “We’re grateful to Mountain America for partnering with us to save lives and help our pets find new loving homes during a very trying time.”

Mountain America’s next waived-fee adoption event, “Fall in Love,” will be held in fall 2021.