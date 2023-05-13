Humane Society of Utah expands dog kennel area due to growing need

MURRAY, Utah, May 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Humane Society of Utah (HSU) has announced opening an extra room of dog kennels due to the high number of large- and medium-sized dogs available for adoption.

This room was previously reserved for dogs not yet ready for adoption and has been closed to the public for five years. The extra space will house dogs available for adoption this weekend.

Adoptions have slowed recently, but the number of dogs being surrendered daily has not decreased, Guinevere Shuster, spokeswoman for the Humane Society of Utah, said in a news release. As a result, the Humane Society has been forced to find new ways to accommodate the growing number of dogs in their care.

All adoptable dogs from HSU come spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and dewormed. Adopters also receive follow-up support. Adoption fees range from name-your-own-price for senior dogs to $350 for puppies. HSU’s Adoption Center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 4242 S. 300 West in Murray. Available animals are viewable online at utahhumane.org/adopt.

Those unable to commit to adoption can still make an impact by temporarily opening their home to a foster dog. Food, supplies, and medical treatment are provided free of cost to fosters through our foster program. For more information on fostering, visit utahhumane.org/foster.