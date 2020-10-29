Humane Society of Utah urges pet owners to limit Halloween stress on furry friends

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 28 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Humane Society of Utah is asking the state’s pet owners to consider their animals’ stress levels before including them scary Halloween festivities.
The Humane Society of Utah cautions pet owners to avoid taking their pet to public areas where moving decorations and scary sounds may cause them undue stress, the agency wrote in a prepared statement.
“If you’re going to dress up your pet for Halloween, keep the pet’s comfort in mind and make sure the costume doesn’t restrict movement or cause them stress or harm,” said Deann Shepherd, Utah Humane Society representative. “Never leave a costumed pet unattended.”
The Humane Society of Utah also offered the following safety reminders to all pet owners during the holiday:
- Keep pets away from candy and chocolate. Children may hide their candy away in their bedroom, but pets have a keen sense of smell and may find the stash. Contact your local veterinarian if your pet consumes candy, especially if it contains chocolate or is sugar-free and contains xylitol.
- Bring pets inside and keep them contained in a safe room during festivities. Be aware that the increased number of people and costumes may cause stress to your pet and they may bolt out an open door.
- Ensure your pet wears proper ID, is microchipped and owner information is updated.
- Do not keep lit pumpkins, candles or glow sticks around pets. While most glow sticks are labeled as nontoxic, they do have an extremely bitter taste and may cause pets that bite into them to have a reaction.
- Only dress your pet in a safe and unrestrictive costume if they tolerate it. Ensure that the costume fits well and doesn’t slip or tangle the pet, or cause a choking hazard if chewed on.