Humane Society of Utah urges pet owners to limit Halloween stress on furry friends

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 28 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Humane Society of Utah is asking the state’s pet owners to consider their animals’ stress levels before including them scary Halloween festivities.

The Humane Society of Utah cautions pet owners to avoid taking their pet to public areas where moving decorations and scary sounds may cause them undue stress, the agency wrote in a prepared statement.

“If you’re going to dress up your pet for Halloween, keep the pet’s comfort in mind and make sure the costume doesn’t restrict movement or cause them stress or harm,” said Deann Shepherd, Utah Humane Society representative. “Never leave a costumed pet unattended.”

The Humane Society of Utah also offered the following safety reminders to all pet owners during the holiday: