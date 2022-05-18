Humane Society offers reward in case of puppy tossed from car

MURRAY, Utah, May 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Humane Society of Utah is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to arrest and conviction of the person who threw a puppy from a car window, leaving it with broken legs and ribs and a punctured lung.

The 2-month-old dog, now named Malin, is recovering from surgery funded by members of the public after a social media post by South Salt Lake Animal Services.

The Humane Society says a bystander saw the pup thrown from a moving car Friday in the area of 3300 South and 300 West.

The Humane Society of Utah’s advocacy director, Rachel Heatley, praised South Salt Lake Animal Services’ response.

“South Salt Lake Animal Services handled Malin’s injuries with urgency and deep compassion, ensuring Malin received the treatment she needed,” Heatley said in a prepared statement. “We only hope this reward will help bring the perpetrators of this cruelty to justice.”

Malin is scheduled to move from SSL Animal Services to a foster home so she can heal in quiet, restful environment.

“The Humane Society of Utah is grateful for the tireless efforts of animal control officers in helping animals like Malin and caring for animals in our community,” the Humane Society statement says.

The Humane Society of Utah urges anyone with information regarding who injured Malin to contact the South Salt Lake Animal Service’s Office dispatch at 801-840-4000. Any tipster can choose to remain anonymous.