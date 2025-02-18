Hundreds stage anti-Trump Presidents Day protest at Utah State Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 18, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — For the second week in a row, hundreds of demonstrators rallied at Utah’s State Capitol, protesting President Donald Trump and the wave of controversies surrounding his new administration.

Monday’s Presidents Day protest was inspired, at least in part, by “50501” – an online initiative whose ad hoc membership ballooned to 70,000 followers on Instagram and Facebook over the last few days, calling for 50 protests, in 50 states, as part of one movement, whose marching orders are to “reject fascism, defend equality, defend the Constitution and resist executive overreach.”

It was just last weekend that an estimated crowd of 1,100 anti-Trump, anti-Musk, anti-ICE demonstrators occupied the State House grounds before making their way to the Salt Lake City County Building, and back.

While Monday’s crowd was smaller, it was every bit as boisterous, with multiple speakers taking Trump to task for what they said was a secret, systematic and illegal takeover of the U.S. government.

Chief among speakers’ concerns, and, of those in attendance, was what they characterized as the ascribed power of billionaire appointee Elon Musk. According to campaign finance records, Musk contributed $277 million to the Trump political machine prior to his ascension as leader of the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), something they view as a clear conflict of interest.

“I want to know how Elon Musk became a shadow president,” said Jackie W., who asked her full name not be revealed. “I want to talk about all the conflicts of interests with his billions of dollars in government contracts. He’s getting all this money for Space X and for Starlink, then he’s cutting all these other funds…

“And we’re here, to fight for the rights of all the oppressed, all of the people, the marginalized. I have a brother with spinal muscular atrophy. I’m very concerned for him. I have two trans kids. I’m worried to death that they’ll be rounded up. We’re just here fighting for everyones’ rights, because we can see that they’re being stripped away. Yes, and that is the plan. They want us to be overwhelmed. They want us to be shocked. They want us to disengage, and we’re not going to disengage.”

Photo: Gephardt Daily/ Patrick Benedict

Bella, another demonstrator who asked her full name not be divulged, said she simply felt it was time to act.

“I feel like, for me, I just needed to come down. I just want them to see numbers. I want to be part of a group that actually, hopefully, has some numbers that can show that we are united, that we’re not alone. And, also, to find people of like mind.”

One of those Bella felt was like-minded, until his mid-summer, post-assassination attempt decision to endorse then-candidate Trump, is Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox.

“He has been the biggest disappointment,” Bella said. “He came out in support of children that are LGBTQ, and then he quickly turned against them, pulled the rug right out from under them. And, I was so angry when he went to the Arlington National Cemetery and took advantage of a death of someone that served our country and made it into a photo op. That’s unforgivable. And, now, he’s suppressing our voices everyday more and more. HB267 is just the latest.”

Cox signed HB267 into law late Friday night. The controversial bill bans collective union bargaining for police, firefighters, teachers, transit workers and other public employees in the state of Utah.

Demonstrator and veterans’ affairs advocate Christopher Jakeman also shared concerns about what he sees as a presidential power grab.

“We’re losing our freedoms, a whole bunch of people are losing their freedoms,” Jakeman said. “I just want to know what’s going to be the last straw, what’s going to finally break the camel’s back. People don’t understand what’s about to happen. Things haven’t gotten bad enough to where they’re going to wake up and realize, ‘Oh, we’re in a totalitarian society.'”

Photo: Gephardt Daily/ Patrick Benedict

As Monday’s Presidents Day protest neared its end, demonstrators, as they did last week, left the Capitol grounds, and marched down State Street through the heart of Salt Lake City. Despite the turnout Bella wondered demonstrations like those seen of later were enough to turn the tide against Trump’s takeover of the U.S. government.

“We need a better plan than just standing around the Capitol steps. There needs to be a concrete, detailed action plan for what we can do besides just this, because at the end of the day, this isn’t doing anything for us. Protesting is great to unite us. We need a voice which can unite all of us. It’s great. It’s your voice. But it only goes so far.”

During Monday’s demonstration about a dozen vehicles adorned with pro-Trump flags and posters circled the Capitol building. While there was taunting, horn honking, and exchanges of provocative hand gestures, the protest remained peaceful.

Notice: Video contains adult language