Hunter High principal sends message of love, support to students, family, staff in wake of deadly shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The principal of Hunter High School, Ryan Oaks, is sending a message of love and support to students, family and staff, as they attempt to cope with Thursday’s shooting which killed two students, and critically wounded a third.

In a Saturday evening post on social media, Oaks told those who were grieving and in need of help, that support is available 24 hours a day. He said anyone who is struggling should not hesitate to ask for it.

“It is very important that anyone who is feeling sad or is struggling please reach out for support. The SafeUt app is one resource you can use, which offers 24/7 access to chat with a crisis counselor about how you are feeling,” Oaks wrote.

He also said counselors will be available all next week to meet with students who need help through e-mail or in-person despite the distance learning at Hunter High School.

“Students, don’t hesitate to come to the school to talk to a counselor to help you deal with this tragedy,” Oaks urged.

The principal also called upon parents to be prepared to help their children navigate the possible difficult times ahead and to be on the lookout for harmful information or rumors that could have a negative impact.

“Parents, you are your child’s most important resource and support as they cope with this tragedy,” Oaks advised. “Be aware that your child may also be exposed to rumors and incorrect information regarding this incident from their peers and social media. You may need to correct false information or answer their questions to the best of your ability.”

Oaks opened his message asking that as community members mourned the loss of 14-year-old Tivani Lopati and 15-year-old Paul Tahi, they continue to pray for Ephraim Asiata, the 15-year-old student and fellow football player critically wounded in the shooting near the school. “Ephraim continues to struggle, but he fights on hour by hour. Please keep Ephraim in your thoughts and prayers.”

Oaks said funeral arrangement for the slain teenagers will be released once plans are finalized.

“Please know our Hunter High family cares about the safety and well being of all of our students and staff and extend our deepest sympathies to all.”