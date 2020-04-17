Caught on Camera: Unflappable Hunter Jr. teacher doesn’t let 4.2 magnitude aftershock shake her composure

This is the most incredible thing you will see today. Jen Johnson, a teacher from @HunterJrHawks was preparing her lesson this morning when a major aftershock hit. Didn't phase her…just kept on going. #TeachersAreAwesome pic.twitter.com/xObBl5848U — Granite School Dist. (@GraniteSchools) April 17, 2020

UTAH, April 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Granite School District shared a video on Twitter showing a teacher persevering with a message to her students despite Thursday morning’s 4.2 aftershock near Magna.

According to U.S. Geological Survey, the rather strong tremor struck at 7:41 a.m., and was centered 2.4 miles northeast of Magna.

“This is the most incredible thing you will see today,” said a tweet from Granite School District. “Jen Johnson, a teacher from Hunter Junior High was preparing her lesson this morning when a major aftershock hit. Didn’t phase her… just kept on going. #TeachersAreAwesome.”

In the video, Johnson begins by saying: “Hey, happy Thursday. It is Thursday, April the 16th, it is a very rainy, cold, not so spring-like day today, I’m going to try to have a positive attitude anyway because that’s what we can do, we can choose our attitude, when things are hard. Yesterday, I had another surprise visitor, so I told you I had Grubhub miraculously, surprisingly, show up at my door, I had dinner that my sister ordered for me to cheer me up. It’s actually my birthday week, it’s actually my birthday week and that’s why they’re doing this…”

She then breaks off with a look of surprise as the aftershock takes place.

“And that was just an earthquake…” Johnson adds. “That was a really big earthquake… wow. I was about to go under the table. I have a candle next to me, I was worried that it was going to fall over, I was watching my dog, I was supposed to go under the table, that’s what I was supposed to do. That was big, and long, whew, and very kind of scary. We’ll see if I end up posting this video or re-recording it. OK. So like I was saying, tomorrow’s my birthday.”

Granite School District posted the video at 7 p.m. and it has been viewed some 2,300 times as of 9 p.m.