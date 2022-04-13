Huntsville family safe after chimney fire leaves residence engulfed

HUNTSVILLE, Utah, April 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Huntsville family escaped without injury after a chimney fire spread to the surrounding structure early Wednesday morning.

“At approximately 12:30 a.m., Weber Fire District, Ogden, South Ogden, Mountain Green Fire Departments, and Weber County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a structure fire that had broken out in a Huntsville home’s chimney,” says a statement issued by Weber Fire District.

“Fire crews’ arrived to the single-family home heavily involved in fire. The family was safely evacuated and crews were able to extinguish the fire without injury.”

Agencies involved were Weber Area Dispatch 911 & Emergency Services District, Weber Fire District, Ogden City Fire Department, South Ogden Fire Department, and Weber County Sheriff‘s Office.