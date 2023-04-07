Hurricane boy, 4, struck by car, critically injured

HURRICANE, Utah, April 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 4-year-old Hurricane boy ridding his bike Thursday night was struck by a car and critically injured.

At 7:20 p.m. the Hurricane City Police Department along with the Hurricane Valley Fire District responded to a car versus pedestrian accident at 180 N. between 3700 West and 3900 West,” according to Hurricane PD press release.

“It was found that a 4-year-old boy had been riding a bicycle in the roadway. A 59-year-old male driver of a 2018 Silver Kia Soul was traveling westbound on 180 North toward the setting sun, which obscured his vision.

“The vehicle struck the child and caused serious injuries.”

The child’s parents were notified on site and the child was transported immediately to the St. George Regional Hospital in critical condition.