Hurricane campfire accident sends burn victim to Las Vegas hospital

Gephardt Daily Staff
Photos by Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue

HURRICANE, Utah, Feb. 11, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was taken to a Las Vegas hospital with second- and third-degree burns Saturday night following a campfire accident involving gasoline.

A person was adding gasoline to a campfire when they caught fire and started several small fires around the yard, the Hurricane Valley Fire District said on social media.

The person suffered burns to approximately 8% of their body, mainly on their leg and foot, the post says.

They were taken to Hurricane Valley Clinic before being transferred to a burn unit in Las Vegas.

“This is a great reminder that if you catch on fire to stop, drop, and roll,” the post says.

Photo Hurricane Valley Fire District
Photo Hurricane Valley Fire District

