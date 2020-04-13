Hurricane City officials warn of water main break

HURRICANE, Utah, April 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Hurricane City officials are warning of a water main break Monday morning.

The break is on the city’s main feed line, said a Facebook post from Hurricane City Police Department.

“At this time the water department asking the residents of Hurricane to conserve water by not watering outside and any other conservation effort for at least 24 hours or until the line is repaired,” the post said. “Residents will be notified when the repairs are completed.”

The cause of the break is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.