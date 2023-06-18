Hurricane driver hospitalized after crash in Idaho

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho, June 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Hurricane man has been hospitalized after a crash in Fort Hall, Idaho.

The Idaho State Police have released basic details of the accident, but have not released the names of those involved.

The crash occurred at about 12:20 a.m., and involved a 34-year-old man from Pocatello, Idaho, who was driving a Dodge Ram, and the 40-year-old Hurricane man, who was driving a Ford Mustang.

The Ram was southbound on U.S. Route 41, and the Mustang was eastbound on 5th Street.

“The Mustang failed to yield to traffic into the southbound lane of US-91 and was struck by the Dodge Ram,” the Idaho State Police news release says.

“The driver of the Mustang was transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital. He was not wearing a seat belt.”

No other details were shared.