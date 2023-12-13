Hurricane fire crews douse house fire believed to have started in chicken coop

HURRICANE, Utah, Dec. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were evaluated for smoke inhalation after a structure fire overnight.

Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to a structure fire at about 12:28 a.m. Wednesday, a news release says.

“The first engine arrived on scene within 6 minutes and reported heavy involvement on the side of the home,” it says. “The fire had also extended into the attic.”

Crews were able to verify no occupants were inside the residence.

“The fire was quickly extinguished, and the rest of the home was checked for any fire extension,” the Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue statement says.

“The fire is believed to have started in a chicken coop and extended to the residence. Two individuals were evaluated for smoke inhalation and no firefighters were injured.”

The Hurricane City Police also responded to the scene.