Hurricane Fire: Rockville man airlifted with burns, blast injuries

ROCKVILLE, Utah, April 19, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews from multiple agencies responded to a Rockville residence Saturday afternoon after being alerted to a residential fire at 101 E. Main St.

The call came in at 12:52 p.m.

“The first arriving crew encountered a well-involved basement fire in a residential home. One occupant sustained critical burn and blast injuries,” says a news release from Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue.

“The patient was treated on scene, and Intermountain Life Flight was requested for transport to a burn unit in Las Vegas.”

Hurricane Valley Fire Rescue photo

State Route 9 was temporarily shut down during the operation.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

Additional crews responded from Springdale Police and Zion National Park.

“We also extend our thanks to Hildale/Colorado City Fire for assisting with additional calls during this incident.”