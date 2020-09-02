Hurricane liquor store closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

HURRICANE, Utah, Sept. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Hurricane Utah State Liquor and Wine store has closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“The store at 202 N. Foothills Canyon Drive is closed and we are working with the Washington County Health Department to determine any other possible exposure,” said a news release from Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

“We have also contacted the Utah Department of Facilities and Construction Management to arrange a complete disinfection and sanitation of the store.”

At present, there is no estimated time or date of reopening.

“We will issue further information as soon as possible,” the news release said. “We will also be posting information on Twitter @UTDABC.”