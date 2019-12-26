Hurricane man accused of paying himself more than $30,000 using employer’s payroll

HURRICANE, Utah, Dec. 25, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — A Hurricane man was arrested after he allegedly paying himself more than $30,000 over two years using his employer’s payroll.

A probable cause statement from the 5th District Court of Washington County said Mark David Hansen, 60, is facing three charges of theft, a second-degree felony, and one charge of unlawful dealing with property by a fiduciary, a second-degree felony.

From January 2017 through March of 2019 Hansen was a financial officer for a local company, the statement said, and one of his duties was payroll.

According to court records the owners of the business noticed that Hansen had been paid more that his agreed upon salary when he left the company to take another job. The owners notified law enforcement and an investigation was conducted by the arresting officer.

“During the years of 2017 through 2019 Mr. Hansen was paid his salary by handwritten checks and direct deposit,” the statement said. “Mr. Hansen wrote the check to himself and they were then signed by an owner; the direct deposit was done by Mr. Hansen. For the years of 2017, 2018 and 2019, Mr. Hansen received over $10,000 more than his agreed upon salary all three years making it a second-degree felony.”

An additional charge of unlawful dealing of property by a fiduciary was added due to Hansen being the financial officer of the company, the statement said.

Hansen was located at his place of work in Hurricane Monday, notified of his charges and was placed under arrest. He was transported to the Washington County Jail without incident.

He was subsequently released on own recognizance, with the condition of a mandatory court appearance.