Hurricane PD issues missing child alert

HURRICANE, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have issued a missing child alert for a 3-year-old believed kidnapped by relatives.

The alert issued Thursday also referred to Legend Giles as endangered in the social media post by the Hurricane City Police Department.

“The non-custodial parents were ordered by a judge to return the child to his biological mother on (Monday) 11/14/22 and failed to show up to the designated location,” it reads. “Efforts have been made since then to locate the non-custodial parents and child unsuccessfully.

“It is believed that they may currently be in Arizona or Southern Nevada.”

Non-Custodial Parents are Steven and Wacey Giles:

Steven Giles – 43 year old white male 6′ 175 lbs with Brown hair (balding) and blue eyes. Possibly driving a 2019 Gray Dodge Ram 1500 with Utah plate 3U5EZ

Wacey Giles – 32 year old white male 5’10” 230 lbs with brown hair/ brown eyes

Possibly driving a 2020 Silver Jeep Gladiator with Utah plate 0N0MN

“If you see these individuals or child please call 911 immediately. If you have other information that could help in locating them please call Hurricane City Police Department Dispatch (435) 627-4999.”