Suspect dead, police K-9 wounded in Hurricane officer-involved critical incident

HURRICANE, Utah, Dec. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect is dead and a police K-9 critically injured after an apparent officer-involved critical incident Monday night in Hurricane.

“We have an active investigation going on in the area of 2400 West and 250 North in Hurricane,” the department posted on social media just after 9:30 p.m.

“A police K9 has been critically wounded and the sole suspect was shot and pronounced dead at the scene,” the Hurricane PD statement said,

“There is no further risk to the public at this time.

“A more detailed press release will be available after more specific information has been gathered.”

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.