Hurricane police arrest man after alleged rape of 13-year-old girl

HURRICANE, Utah, Sept. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Hurricane police have arrested a man after the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl.

Hurricane Police Department said in a press release that detectives conducted an investigation after 21-year-old Conor Sunderland was allegedly involved in a sexual relationship with the teen.

“The relationship began over a social media/dating app where it is supposed to be a requirement that users be 18 or older,” the press release said. “Based on state law, no juvenile under the age of 14 years old can give consent to any sexual act.”

Officials added: “ATTENTION PARENTS!!! If you ever needed an reason to be more involved in your children’s lives and keeping an eye on their cell phone usage HERE IT IS! Please educate your children about potential dangers when it comes to social media.”

Court documents released Thursday evening confirmed that Sunderland faces one charge of rape of a child, a first-degree felony. His bail has been set at $25,010.

Sunderland’s probable cause statement says that post Miranda, he told police he thought the female was at least 18. He admitted to having sex multiple times with the female.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.