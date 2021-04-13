Hurricane police searching for hit-and-run suspect who hit 2 15-year-old girls

HURRICANE, Utah, April 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Hurricane police are searching for a suspect after a hit-and-run incident Saturday night.

A news release from Hurricane Police Department Monday afternoon said that at 10:02 p.m., officers were dispatched to a hit-and-run at 1150 W. State St.

“It was reported a silver or gold passenger car had run the red light and hit two pedestrians on the crosswalk,” the news release said. “The vehicle left the scene and continued westbound on SR-9.”

The victims were two 15-year-old girls, both Hurricane residents, the news release said. The victims were transported to St. George Regional Hospital for treatment.

“Investigators at the scene interviewed witnesses and collected statements,” the news release said. “The vehicle was described as a silver or gold passenger car, possibly a Toyota, possibly with South Dakota license plates.”

The news release added that agencies that responded to the incident included Hurricane PD, Hurricane Valley Fire, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Utah Highway Patrol.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information to call Hurricane PD on 435-627-4999.