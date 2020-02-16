Hurricane police searching for persons of interest in vehicle break-in case

HURRICANE, Utah, Feb. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Hurricane police are searching for two persons of interest after multiple vehicles were broken into Thursday afternoon.

A press release from Hurricane City Police Department said that at approximately 5:30 p.m., officials received a report of vehicles being broken into in the area of Hurricane Community Center.

“The suspects broke windows of vehicles and took a firearm and personal items before fleeing the area,” the press release said. “These suspects were captured on camera, shortly after burglaries at a local business.”

The pair reportedly used cards from stolen wallets and purses to try to purchase gift cards at a Walgreens in Hurricane, then at a Smith’s Grocery store in St. George.

The two were last seen at a grocery store in St. George at approximately 8 p.m. Thursday.

Information was received that the pair were in a dark colored SUV with California plates, the press release said.

Anyone who recognizes the pair or who has information about the burglaries is asked to contact the Hurricane Police Department at 435-627-4999 and reference incident #20H000885.