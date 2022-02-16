Hurricane Police: Utility truck driver faces DUI charges after crash injures child on SR-9

HURRICANE, Utah, Feb. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The driver of a utility truck pulling a trailer was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence Tuesday morning, after police say the truck and trailer struck an SUV on 3700 West State Street.

According to a news release from Hurricane Police Department, the crash occurred at about 7:15 a.m., when the utility truck was eastbound on state Route 9 just prior to the intersection of 3700 West.

“Initial investigation suggests the vehicle left the roadway to the right for an unknown reason and the driver overcorrected back on the road, which caused the trailer to jackknife and spin the truck and trailer into oncoming traffic,” the new release states.

“The trailer being towed impacted a SUV traveling in the opposite direction. Air bags were deployed in the SUV and a child in the back seat was transported by ambulance to St. George Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

The driver of the truck was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and was booked into Purgatory Correctional Facility “for DUI involving an injury, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and the lane travel violation, police said.

The name of the arrested suspect has not yet been released.