Hurricane structure, RV fires leaves 5 hospitalized; 3 most critical airlifted to Las Vegas facility

HURRICANE, Utah, Aug. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters from multiple agencies responded early Tuesday to a structure fire with a reported five people trapped inside the home.

The first crew to arrive after the 12:58 a.m. call found the five people, reportedly a woman and four young children, had gotten out, but suffered significant injuries.

Some injuries were life threatening, according to a statement by the Hurricane Valley Fire Department.

“The first unit arrived on scene; they discovered a RV-style trailer that was fully involved with significant exposures in close proximity” to the burning structure, the statement says.

“The fire was quickly extinguished, cause and origin of the fire is currently under investigation.”

The five victims were located on the street near the burning structure and the RV.

“Several of them had life-threatening injuries. All patients were immediately treated and transported to St. George Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

“Due to the extent of their injuries, three of the individuals were all flown via helicopter to Las Vegas for further care. The Hurricane Valley Fire District sends its thoughts and prayers to the patients and their families.”

Other agencies to assist with the incident were the Hurricane City Police Department, the Hildale-Colorado City Fire Department, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.