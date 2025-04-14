Hurricane Valley crews rescue patient who fell 30 feet in Zion National Park

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah, April 14, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue crews assisted at Zion National Park Sunday night after a patient fell about 30 feet.

The request came in at about 7 p.m., a news release from HVF&R says.

“Our crew at Station 49 was requested to assist Zion National Park personnel with a rescue operation,” the release says.

“A patient had fallen approximately 30 feet in the Pine Creek drainage area. “While the patient was stable, they sustained multiple injuries.

“Our crew worked alongside park rangers and search and rescue crews to safely transport the patient down to Medic 49.”

The patient was then transported to St. George Regional Hospital for further evaluation and treatment, the release says.