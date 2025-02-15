Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue: All refuse transport after 6 car accident

HURRICANE, Utah, Feb. 15, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue were dispatched Friday to a multi-vehicle accident.

“Crews from Station 46 responded to a multi-vehicle accident today just after 11:30 am,” says a news release from the agency. “In total there were six vehicles involved.”

“L46 and M46 responded to this incident as well as officers from the Hurricane City Police Department.

All patients were assessed on scene, “and refused transport,” the release says.